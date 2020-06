Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace bbq/grill oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Lovely 4 Bedroom, 3 full bath fenced, single family home in Takoma Park for rent. Freshly painted, beautifully appointed with 2 bedrooms on the main level, 2 on the top level and a full size finished family/rec room and full bath in the basement with walk-out to a patio great for BBQing and relaxing and a gorgeous rear yard that backs to Sligo Creek. Wonderful large windows allow in great light. Close to DC line and to the Takoma Metro.