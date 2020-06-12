/
2 bedroom apartments
378 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Takoma Park, MD
Takoma Park
116 Lee Ave Unit 514A
116 Lee Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Fantastic 2 bedroom 1 bath located in Takoma Park Maryland! The condo is within walking distance to the Takoma Park Metro station, bus stations, restaurants, parks and schools.
Results within 1 mile of Takoma Park
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1075 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes just minutes from the city. Enjoy pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fitness center, luxury clubhouse. Easy access to local dining, shopping and entertainment. Public transit available.
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1073 sqft
The only residence with a "what can we do for you?" attitude. 24/7 Of all the apartments for rent in Silver Spring, few compare to The Bennington when it comes to location & personal service.
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1001 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
Langley Park
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
526 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments in a charming community situated in a quiet neighborhood on the Old West Side of Ann Arbor. Residents have access to gym, hot tub, swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry.
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1131 sqft
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Portico at Silver Spring Metro
1203 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1056 sqft
Portico at Silver Spring Metro offers studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for lease. These pet friendly apartments offer hard-surface flooring in select apartments, large closets, and over-sized windows.
Langley Park
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1000 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
941 sqft
Located on the Maryland/D.C. border, within the I-495 Beltway. Modern building with rooftop pool, communal gaming areas, fitness and yoga studios, bike storage. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with washer, dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Takoma
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
Chillum
Sheridan Apartments
620 Sheridan St, Chillum, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
Conveniently located in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sheridan Apartments offers studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartment homes for rent. Located 1 mile from the D.C.
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1161 sqft
Easy access to 410 and 384 freeways. In-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community has amenities that include a clubhouse, courtyard and dog park, business center and internet access.
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1177 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments between the East-West Highway and Georgia Avenue. Features stainless steel kitchen appliances, a patio or balcony and a combination of carpet and hardwood. Pool, game room and clubhouse available to all.
Core
8621 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
887 sqft
Find your sphere of influence at Core, iconic new apartments in the center of Downtown Silver Spring. Work the social circuit - whether reclining poolside on the rooftop or kicking it into high gear at the gym.
Courts of Madison
700 Sligo Ave, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
911 sqft
Cozy 1-3 bedroom apartments situated in beautifully landscaped grounds. Within easy reach of the I-495, I-95 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Residents have access to a fitness center, on-site laundry and free off-street parking.
Rock Creek Springs
8000 Eastern Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
848 sqft
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Langley Park
Bedford Station
1400 University Blvd, Langley Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
875 sqft
1-2 bedroom units available at centrally located apartment complex. All units include dishwasher and hardwood floors. On-site laundry and parking. Internet access included. Cats and dogs allowed.
Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1250 sqft
Located in the Downtown Silver Spring area, close to Wayne Ave. Apartments have carpeting, gas cooking and a newly renovated kitchen with luxury appliances. Community facilities include a pool, business center and covered parking.
Takoma
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1086 sqft
Convenient location near restaurants, farmers market and Metro stations. Open floor plans with granite counters, walk-in closets and laundry facilities. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits.
Citron
815 Pershing Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1048 sqft
Upscale Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Silver Spring's never-ending excitement. Citron is an intimate counterpoint to its high-rise neighbors.
Langley Park
Langley Terrace
8007 14th Ave, Langley Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
628 sqft
Charming boutique apartments with patio or balcony, located near Metro stops and I-496. La Union Mall and University Plaza nearby. Parking and laundry on-site. Dogs and cats OK.
Metro 710 Apartments
710 Roeder Rd, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1070 sqft
Granite counters, spacious floor plans, wall-to-wall carpeting and parking in Silver Spring. On-site garage, gym and laundry. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances and private balconies.
