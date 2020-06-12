/
2 bedroom apartments
141 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Savage, MD
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Savage - Guilford
3 Units Available
Gateway Village Apartments
9978 Guilford Rd, Savage, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
973 sqft
Commute to Baltimore or D.C. with easy access to I-95. Some of these one- and two-bedroom units have dens; all have walk-in closets, breakfast bars and washer/dryer. Walking trails, playground and picnic area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
Savage - Guilford
6 Units Available
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1010 sqft
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Savage - Guilford
1 Unit Available
8869 Willowwood Way
8869 Willowwood Way, Savage, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1088 sqft
8869 Willowwood Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome in Jessup! - Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Jessup! First floor has laminate hardwood floors throughout the living/dining room combo.
Results within 1 mile of Savage
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
North Laurel
6 Units Available
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1165 sqft
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Last updated May 8 at 05:14pm
Savage - Guilford
9 Units Available
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
Eco-conscious living in Monarch Mills, close to Fort Meade and I-95. Garden-style apartments feature fitted kitchens, Energy Star appliances, fireplaces, and luxury wood flooring. Resort-style pool, volleyball court, putting green, and fitness center on-site.
Results within 5 miles of Savage
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
28 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1230 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Maryland City
78 Units Available
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
28 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Columbia
20 Units Available
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1115 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
54 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Long Reach
6 Units Available
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1024 sqft
Sophisticated colonial style in a complex next to Long Reach High School and Long Reach Park. Recently renovated units have washers and dryers, as well as fireplaces and extra storage. Pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
29 Units Available
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
936 sqft
Recently renovated property with convenient Baltimore access via I-95 and Hwy 175. Residences include balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Desirable community features include a pool, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1034 sqft
Are you looking for townhome-style living at a fraction of the price? Do you want something that's highly walkable and close to all transit? Look no further than Middletowne Apartments!
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Kings Contrivance
14 Units Available
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1017 sqft
Convenient to Columbia between Washington and Baltimore, this apartment home community boasts a 24-hour gym, a pool and fitness trails. Interior features include intrusion alarms, wood-burning fireplaces and in-home laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Kings Contrivance
7 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Oakland Mills
35 Units Available
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1280 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
36 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1235 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Last updated June 12 at 12:52pm
21 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
985 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Kings Contrivance
11 Units Available
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1040 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1127 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
15 Units Available
Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1109 sqft
Conveniently located between Washington D.C. and Baltimore for easy commuting. Complex features pool, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court and communal media room. All homes have in-unit laundry and individual direct access garages.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Hickory Ridge
8 Units Available
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1192 sqft
Adjacent to Symphony Woods and near Route 29 in Columbia. Units have real wood cabinets, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Plenty of parking and pets are allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
17 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1041 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
