4224 Baylis Ct

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in Belcamp with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and all major roads! Main level boasts a light-filled living room with beautiful laminate wood flooring, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a pass through window with breakfast bar. The separate dining room features sliding doors that lead to a fenced in backyard. The upper level provides 3 bedrooms, and a shared hall bath with a double vanity, soaking tub, and laundry closet with full-size washer and dryer! VOUCHERS ACCEPTED!
Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renter's insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/
(RLNE5198125)