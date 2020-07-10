All apartments in Riverside
Find more places like 4224 Baylis Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverside, MD
/
4224 Baylis Ct
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

4224 Baylis Ct

4224 Baylis Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverside
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4224 Baylis Court, Riverside, MD 21017
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in Belcamp with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and all major roads! Main level boasts a light-filled living room with beautiful laminate wood flooring, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a pass through window with breakfast bar. The separate dining room features sliding doors that lead to a fenced in backyard. The upper level provides 3 bedrooms, and a shared hall bath with a double vanity, soaking tub, and laundry closet with full-size washer and dryer! VOUCHERS ACCEPTED!

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renter's insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5198125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4224 Baylis Ct have any available units?
4224 Baylis Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MD.
What amenities does 4224 Baylis Ct have?
Some of 4224 Baylis Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4224 Baylis Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4224 Baylis Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4224 Baylis Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4224 Baylis Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4224 Baylis Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4224 Baylis Ct offers parking.
Does 4224 Baylis Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4224 Baylis Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4224 Baylis Ct have a pool?
No, 4224 Baylis Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4224 Baylis Ct have accessible units?
No, 4224 Baylis Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4224 Baylis Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4224 Baylis Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4224 Baylis Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4224 Baylis Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct
Riverside, MD 21017

Similar Pages

Riverside 1 BedroomsRiverside 2 Bedrooms
Riverside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRiverside Apartments with Parking
Riverside Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDWilmington, DECockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDRed Lion, PANorth Laurel, MDNorth East, MDThorndale, PAGambrills, MDPerryman, MD
Wrightsville, PASmyrna, DEStevensville, MDFerndale, MDChester, MDKennett Square, PAShrewsbury, PAEaston, MDSeverna Park, MDStewartstown, PALake Shore, MDEldersburg, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College