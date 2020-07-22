11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L

Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom condo in Reisterstown! Freshly painted open floor plan features a fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops and hardwood flooring. Master suite boasts brand new carpet, plenty of closet space, and attached full bath. Down the hall you will find an additional bedroom with new carpet, and full bath with soaking tub. Washer and dryer in the unit for added convenience.
Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com
(RLNE5182487)