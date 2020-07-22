All apartments in Reisterstown
Find more places like 11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reisterstown, MD
/
11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L

11917 Tarragon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reisterstown
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11917 Tarragon Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom condo in Reisterstown! Freshly painted open floor plan features a fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops and hardwood flooring. Master suite boasts brand new carpet, plenty of closet space, and attached full bath. Down the hall you will find an additional bedroom with new carpet, and full bath with soaking tub. Washer and dryer in the unit for added convenience.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5182487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L have any available units?
11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L have?
Some of 11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L currently offering any rent specials?
11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L pet-friendly?
Yes, 11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L is pet friendly.
Does 11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L offer parking?
No, 11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L does not offer parking.
Does 11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L have a pool?
No, 11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L does not have a pool.
Does 11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L have accessible units?
No, 11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L does not have accessible units.
Does 11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11917 Tarragon Rd Apt L has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Butler Ridge Apartments
215 Caraway Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
The Summit At Owings Mills
1 Meridian Ln
Reisterstown, MD 21117
The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136

Similar Pages

Reisterstown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsReisterstown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Reisterstown 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsReisterstown Apartments with Parking
Reisterstown Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MD
Pasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDWhite Marsh, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDMontgomery Village, MDEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University