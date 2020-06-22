1128 KINGSBURY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled split foyer. Gorgeous master bedroom retreat with dressing area and large closet. Custom bathroom off master bedroom with extensive tile work. Hardwood flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counters. Easy living open floor plan with large living room/dining room area plus lower level family room. Large laundry/utility room with walkout to rear yard. Brick patios for outdoor entertaining. Conveniently located to schools, shopping, major highways and metro.