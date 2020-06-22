All apartments in Reisterstown
Reisterstown, MD
1128 KINGSBURY ROAD
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

1128 KINGSBURY ROAD

1128 Kingsbury Road · No Longer Available
Reisterstown
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1128 Kingsbury Road, Reisterstown, MD 21117
Reisterstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Beautifully remodeled split foyer. Gorgeous master bedroom retreat with dressing area and large closet. Custom bathroom off master bedroom with extensive tile work. Hardwood flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counters. Easy living open floor plan with large living room/dining room area plus lower level family room. Large laundry/utility room with walkout to rear yard. Brick patios for outdoor entertaining. Conveniently located to schools, shopping, major highways and metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 KINGSBURY ROAD have any available units?
1128 KINGSBURY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 KINGSBURY ROAD have?
Some of 1128 KINGSBURY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 KINGSBURY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1128 KINGSBURY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 KINGSBURY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1128 KINGSBURY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reisterstown.
Does 1128 KINGSBURY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1128 KINGSBURY ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1128 KINGSBURY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1128 KINGSBURY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 KINGSBURY ROAD have a pool?
No, 1128 KINGSBURY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1128 KINGSBURY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1128 KINGSBURY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 KINGSBURY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 KINGSBURY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
