Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:43 PM

126 Apartments for rent in Redland, MD with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Redland offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
16316 DECKER PLACE
16316 Decker Place, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1752 sqft
GREAT TOWNHOME, JUST STEPS FROM SHADY GROVE METRO! Townhome featuring 3-4 bedrooms, garage parking, lofts & rooftopterraces.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
7727 IRONFORGE CT
7727 Ironforge Court, Redland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful townhome in a great location! Four bedrooms and three and half baths. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area with large rear deck. Large finished basement with wood fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
8422 TOWNE CREST COURT
8422 Towne Crest Court, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8422 TOWNE CREST COURT in Redland. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 50

Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
16304 DECKER PLACE
16304 Decker Place, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1864 sqft
NOW is your opportunity to RENT an EYA built home in the Westside at Shady Grove community! Situated steps from Metro's red line, this Banrcroft town home features 3 bedrooms, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Redland
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
39 Units Available
King Farm
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,644
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
16 Units Available
King Farm
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
23 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,512
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,373
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
18 Units Available
West Rockville
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Montgomery College and close to Shady Grove Metro Station. Units feature breakfast bars, energy efficient windows, and patios. Community offers storage areas and a pool.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
926 HAVENCREST STREET
926 Havencrest Street, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3718 sqft
Welcome to King Farm! One of the few detached homes in the highly sought-after King Farm neighborhood, this home is in an ideal location for the DMV lifestyle.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
502 King Farm Blvd.
502 King Farm Boulevard, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1733 sqft
-Outstanding Luxury Condominium Apartment -Award winning planned development community at King Farm -No security deposit but tenant should pass credit and criminal background check -Large, Bright open floor plan for safe, comfortable living -Secure

1 of 89

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
501 WATKINS POND BLVD
501 Watkins Pond Boulevard, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Fabulous and well maintained Single Family Home in King Farm! Former model home with a decorators charm throughout. Solar panels installed 2013 saving your utility bill. Location, Location, Location - Walking distance to pool and parks.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
210 OAKTON ROAD
210 Oakton Road, Gaithersburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1620 sqft
Single family split foyer house featuring 4 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, and walkout basement. Hardwood Floors, fresh paint, upgraded baths, kitchen with new appliances, and new deck. Close to major routes, metro station, and shopping centers.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
127 SWARTHMORE AVENUE
127 Swarthmore Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1636 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful. sun-filled, open floor plan. 3 levels 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Kitchen opens to deck overlooking private backyard. Less than a mile from Shady Grove metro station. Easy access to 270/370, IC 200.
Results within 5 miles of Redland
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
94 Units Available
Central Rockville
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,459
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,587
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
38 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,525
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
20 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,505
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1201 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
28 Units Available
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,499
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1125 sqft
These open-concept homes feature custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters, and full size washers and dryers. On-site fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, and virtual fitness trainer.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
10 Units Available
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1425 sqft
Easy Living in Montgomery Village Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
26 Units Available
West Rockville
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
9 Units Available
East Rockville
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,722
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
9 Units Available
Central Rockville
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,819
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1151 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
15 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,955
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
1284 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
39 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,585
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,216
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Redland, MD

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Redland offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Redland. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Redland can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

