198 Apartments for rent in Redland, MD with garages

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
16316 DECKER PLACE
16316 Decker Place, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1752 sqft
GREAT TOWNHOME, JUST STEPS FROM SHADY GROVE METRO! Townhome featuring 3-4 bedrooms, garage parking, lofts & rooftopterraces.

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
8101 NEEDWOOD ROAD
8101 Needwood Road, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1179 sqft
Sun-filled 3 bedroom, 2 full baths w/ 1 car garage and 1 assigned parking spot. HDWD floor throughout, Walking distance to Shady Grove Metro, Red line! Remodeled kitchen w/ beautiful 12" tiles, stainless steel appliances.

Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
16304 DECKER PLACE
16304 Decker Place, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1864 sqft
NOW is your opportunity to RENT an EYA built home in the Westside at Shady Grove community! Situated steps from Metro's red line, this Banrcroft town home features 3 bedrooms, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Redland
38 Units Available
King Farm
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,644
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
24 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,512
989 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1306 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
8 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,381
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
15 Units Available
King Farm
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.

1 Unit Available
King Farm
1625 PICCARD DRIVE
1625 Piccard Drive, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1377 sqft
Spacious 2-bedrooms & 2-bath condo located in King Farm subdivision. It's a corner unit, allowing a lot of natural lighting. Master bedroom has 2-walk in closets. Separate laundry room with a full-sized washer & dryer.

1 Unit Available
King Farm
633 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE
633 Grand Champion Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
633 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE Available 08/01/20 END UNIT 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IN KING FARM AREA - COZY 3 LEVEL END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN KING FARM, HARDWOOD FLOOR IN ALL 3 LEVEL, 2 CAR GARAGE, SOME WALLS WILL BE PAINTED, DECK IN THE BACK,

1 Unit Available
King Farm
926 HAVENCREST STREET
926 Havencrest Street, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3718 sqft
Welcome to King Farm! One of the few detached homes in the highly sought-after King Farm neighborhood, this home is in an ideal location for the DMV lifestyle.

1 Unit Available
King Farm
501 WATKINS POND BLVD
501 Watkins Pond Boulevard, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Fabulous and well maintained Single Family Home in King Farm! Former model home with a decorators charm throughout. Solar panels installed 2013 saving your utility bill. Location, Location, Location - Walking distance to pool and parks.

1 Unit Available
King Farm
524 Redland Blvd - 1
524 Redland Blvd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2050 sqft
End Unit town home in highly sought after and convenient King Farm with 3 bedroom/3 full bath/2 half bath. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom. Private bedroom/bathroom on 4th level. Two large bedrooms on upper level.

1 Unit Available
King Farm
909 Crestfield Dr
909 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2400 sqft
Fantastic 3BR 2FB+2HB Townhome in Close In King Farm! - Welcome home to your spacious 3 bedrooms+studies/playroom, 2 full bathroom + 2 half bathroom townhome in sought after King Farm.

1 Unit Available
741 RAVEN AVE
741 Raven Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom End-unit townhouse with tons of natural light! 2nd story access from front door into open floor plan with family room, dining room combo into spacious eat-in kitchen with gas fireplace and rear deck.

1 Unit Available
King Farm
907 Crestfield Drive - 1
907 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1950 sqft
Spacious & Immaculate 3 bedrooms+studies/playroom, 2+2 bath TH. Hardwood floors & Tiles on the main and upper level, fireplace, 2-car garage, walkout basement.
Results within 5 miles of Redland
17 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,880
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,115
1617 sqft
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.
27 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,529
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,696
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
1165 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
22 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,399
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
30 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,459
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1141 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
24 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,580
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
26 Units Available
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,460
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1207 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Boher Park and Gaithersburg High. Kitchens feature granite and stainless steel. In-unit laundry. Community has clubhouse, courtyard, pool and more.
23 Units Available
East Rockville
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,530
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
16 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
22 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,740
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Redland, MD

Redland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

