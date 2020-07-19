19 PIMA CT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

SECTION 8 VOUCHERS accepted. Home has a video security system. Small row of homes boasting a park-like setting. Three bedroom, 1 full bath upstairs and 1 half bath on main level. Ceramic tile flooring in foyer & half bath. Upgraded oak cabinets & new built in microwave in kitchen, hardwood flooring in living room & lower stairs. Lower level partially finished with sliders to back yard area. Walking distance to Deer Park Middle Magnet School. Renter will be responsible for all utilities and rental insurance. Application is available on line at www.DaraLewisRealtor.com.