Last updated January 26 2020 at 3:37 AM

19 PIMA CT

19 Pima Court · No Longer Available
Location

19 Pima Court, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
SECTION 8 VOUCHERS accepted. Home has a video security system. Small row of homes boasting a park-like setting. Three bedroom, 1 full bath upstairs and 1 half bath on main level. Ceramic tile flooring in foyer & half bath. Upgraded oak cabinets & new built in microwave in kitchen, hardwood flooring in living room & lower stairs. Lower level partially finished with sliders to back yard area. Walking distance to Deer Park Middle Magnet School. Renter will be responsible for all utilities and rental insurance. Application is available on line at www.DaraLewisRealtor.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 PIMA CT have any available units?
19 PIMA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 19 PIMA CT have?
Some of 19 PIMA CT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 PIMA CT currently offering any rent specials?
19 PIMA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 PIMA CT pet-friendly?
No, 19 PIMA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Randallstown.
Does 19 PIMA CT offer parking?
Yes, 19 PIMA CT offers parking.
Does 19 PIMA CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 PIMA CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 PIMA CT have a pool?
No, 19 PIMA CT does not have a pool.
Does 19 PIMA CT have accessible units?
No, 19 PIMA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 19 PIMA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 PIMA CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 PIMA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 PIMA CT does not have units with air conditioning.
