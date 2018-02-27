9472 COPENHAVER DR

Amenities

FIRST TIME ON RENT. Sparkling totally updated 5 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath home available for rent for the first time. Located in the sought after Copenhaver community in Potomac near highly rated MCPS Schools. The Home is totally updated with brand new sunroom, master bath and hall bath additions (2018). Gleaming hardwood floors in the main and upper levels, walk out basement with bonus bedroom and full bath, entertainment area with Pergo flooring and wired surround sound system are few of the highlights. All the walk-in closets and double closets have built-ins. Kitchen is totally updated with Sub-Zero, Jenn-Air and Bosch appliances, granite countertops and gas cooking, A brand new breakfast bar with additional storage has views through the bay window to the back yard. Kitchen and family room flow seamlessly to the brand-new SUNROOM with soaring glass ceilings. Enjoy the sunroom through all seasons. the sun filled Study/Library has built in book cases and an additional closet. Master bedroom with walk-in closet is relaxing with an adjoining brand-new master bath with skylights and top of the line fixtures. Two other bedrooms have walk in closets and the third bedroom has mirrored double closets with Built-ins. An extra wide linen closet in the hall also has built ins; the upper floor hall bath was rebuilt in 2018 with skylights and integrated shower system. Basement is walk out with double doors and an additional side door too. Bonus bedroom with French doors allows a flexible use of the large open basement. Entertainment area has built-in wired surround sound system and Pergo floors suitable for dancing or entertainment. A full bath in a contemporary style is convenient for guests and family. Laundry room has 3 large built in closets and one Cedar closets taking care of storage, they are also built in wooden shelves for additional storage. Walk out to the enclosed patio from basement to enjoy a cozy tea or barbecue in the enclosed patio area, enjoying the back yard which spreads around to the corner. Enjoy a safe and friendly community surrounded by private parks and public fields all within walking distance and the convenience of close to interstates within a mile. Lovingly cared for by the owner occupants the home is ready for its next occupants.