7507 Bradley Boulevard

Large, beautiful, fully furnished freshly painted Bethesda home available for rental of twelve months or longer, . Three bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, hardwood floors, new kitchen, new furniture, three levels, 2 fireplaces, 2800 square feet, deck and backyard, central a/c and heating, skylights, house alarm, cathedral ceilings, work area, treadmill, 2 parking spaces, across street from bus stop which goes directly to Bethesda Metro. Safe neighborhood and superb local schools. $2995 per month plus electric and water, all inclusive. Viewings available by appointment. Great house, wonderful community, and terrific spot to live.