All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 7507 Bradley Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
7507 Bradley Boulevard
Last updated July 27 2019 at 5:34 PM

7507 Bradley Boulevard

7507 Bradley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7507 Bradley Boulevard, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Large, beautiful, fully furnished freshly painted Bethesda home available for rental of twelve months or longer, . Three bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, hardwood floors, new kitchen, new furniture, three levels, 2 fireplaces, 2800 square feet, deck and backyard, central a/c and heating, skylights, house alarm, cathedral ceilings, work area, treadmill, 2 parking spaces, across street from bus stop which goes directly to Bethesda Metro. Safe neighborhood and superb local schools. $2995 per month plus electric and water, all inclusive. Viewings available by appointment. Great house, wonderful community, and terrific spot to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 Bradley Boulevard have any available units?
7507 Bradley Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 7507 Bradley Boulevard have?
Some of 7507 Bradley Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7507 Bradley Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7507 Bradley Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 Bradley Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7507 Bradley Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 7507 Bradley Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7507 Bradley Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7507 Bradley Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7507 Bradley Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 Bradley Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7507 Bradley Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7507 Bradley Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7507 Bradley Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 Bradley Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 7507 Bradley Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7507 Bradley Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7507 Bradley Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPotomac Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Potomac Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDBailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia