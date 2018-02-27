All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 7425 Democracy Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
7425 Democracy Boulevard
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:47 PM

7425 Democracy Boulevard

7425 Democracy Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7425 Democracy Boulevard, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Updated, modern 2/2 condo with lake views! Great location - WALK to Westfield Bethesda Mall, and 2 minute drive to I-270 into DC or points north. Condo is HUGE .. over 1200 sq feet. Newer sleek hardwood floors throughout! Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Built-in pantry and plenty of shelf space. Large walk-in entry closet is great for storage. Living room has elegant molding and distinct dining space. Doors to balcony overlooking the lake! Guest bedroom with ample space and guest bathroom on main hallway. Master suite has it all - 3 closets including a walk-in with custom shelving, dressing/make-up area with separate shower, and another view of the lake. This condo is available immediately. Small pets case by case. Call or email inquire Alec to tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7425 Democracy Boulevard have any available units?
7425 Democracy Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 7425 Democracy Boulevard have?
Some of 7425 Democracy Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7425 Democracy Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7425 Democracy Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7425 Democracy Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 7425 Democracy Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 7425 Democracy Boulevard offer parking?
No, 7425 Democracy Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 7425 Democracy Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7425 Democracy Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7425 Democracy Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7425 Democracy Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7425 Democracy Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7425 Democracy Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7425 Democracy Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 7425 Democracy Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7425 Democracy Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 7425 Democracy Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac Apartments with BalconyPotomac Apartments with Parking
Potomac Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia