7425 Democracy Boulevard

Updated, modern 2/2 condo with lake views! Great location - WALK to Westfield Bethesda Mall, and 2 minute drive to I-270 into DC or points north. Condo is HUGE .. over 1200 sq feet. Newer sleek hardwood floors throughout! Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Built-in pantry and plenty of shelf space. Large walk-in entry closet is great for storage. Living room has elegant molding and distinct dining space. Doors to balcony overlooking the lake! Guest bedroom with ample space and guest bathroom on main hallway. Master suite has it all - 3 closets including a walk-in with custom shelving, dressing/make-up area with separate shower, and another view of the lake. This condo is available immediately. Small pets case by case. Call or email inquire Alec to tour!