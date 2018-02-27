Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

11109 Gilchrist Court Available 08/01/19 - Potomac Falls Perfection on 2+ glorious acres of lush sweeping lawns of the most desirable lot which cradles a well-proportioned home with over 5600 SqFt of finished space... greenhouse and more! Gorgeous courtyard entrance to foyer and lots of light throughout home. Main level master suite w/Library. 5 bedrooms up including private guest room & huge playroom. Transformed w/new Baths and dynamite Kitchen.NEW powder rooms, wiring & ceiling lights, appliances, pool heater, all new plumbing & floors throughout lower level. Fabulous, Lower-Level Recreation Room opens to charming Loggia for entertaining beside beautiful, self-cleaning pool. Move-in-Ready top to bottom, this one has it all!!!Separate staircase for In-Law/Au Pair Suite/Home Office.Easy access to Clara Barton Pkwy, Great Fall Park, C&O Canal! Please Preview 360 Home Tour.



(RLNE4944843)