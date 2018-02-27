All apartments in Potomac
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:23 AM

10208 SORREL AVENUE

10208 Sorrel Avenue · (703) 587-5870
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10208 Sorrel Avenue, Potomac, MD 20854

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 6123 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stately brick updated home near Potomac Village with grand marble foyer, embassy sized living and dining rooms, large five bedrooms and four bathrooms on the upper level, fully finished basement with in-law suite, and a fenced large back yard. This beautiful home has it all. Gorgeous GOURMET KIT w/ high-end appliances, granite counters, all updated baths, marble foyer, fireplace, main level library. Great floor plan with HUGE room sizes and a spacious 2 car garage. Highly desired community. Landscaping included in rent. Churchill High School district. Contact listing agent for virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10208 SORREL AVENUE have any available units?
10208 SORREL AVENUE has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10208 SORREL AVENUE have?
Some of 10208 SORREL AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10208 SORREL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10208 SORREL AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10208 SORREL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10208 SORREL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 10208 SORREL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10208 SORREL AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 10208 SORREL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10208 SORREL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10208 SORREL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10208 SORREL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10208 SORREL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10208 SORREL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10208 SORREL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10208 SORREL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10208 SORREL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10208 SORREL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
