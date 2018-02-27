10208 SORREL AVENUE

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stately brick updated home near Potomac Village with grand marble foyer, embassy sized living and dining rooms, large five bedrooms and four bathrooms on the upper level, fully finished basement with in-law suite, and a fenced large back yard. This beautiful home has it all. Gorgeous GOURMET KIT w/ high-end appliances, granite counters, all updated baths, marble foyer, fireplace, main level library. Great floor plan with HUGE room sizes and a spacious 2 car garage. Highly desired community. Landscaping included in rent. Churchill High School district. Contact listing agent for virtual tour.