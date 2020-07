Amenities

Don't miss this great opportunity. Recently renovated with a brand new roof,new carpet, new paint with updated appliances, Comes with a large fenced backyard. The living, dining and kitchen floors are all laminated. This 4 bed 2.5 bath townhome is very close to the shopping district and is also part of the highly sought after Poolesville school district.