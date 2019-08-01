All apartments in Poolesville
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

17433 HOSKINSON ROAD

17433 Hoskinson Road · No Longer Available
Location

17433 Hoskinson Road, Poolesville, MD 20837

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Tenant not qualify, property back on market! New Renovated nice townhouse in 2018, end unit with large fence backyard next to open lot. Landlord pays HOA fee, tenant cover utilities. Walking distance to supermarket.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17433 HOSKINSON ROAD have any available units?
17433 HOSKINSON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poolesville, MD.
Is 17433 HOSKINSON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17433 HOSKINSON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17433 HOSKINSON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 17433 HOSKINSON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poolesville.
Does 17433 HOSKINSON ROAD offer parking?
No, 17433 HOSKINSON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 17433 HOSKINSON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17433 HOSKINSON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17433 HOSKINSON ROAD have a pool?
No, 17433 HOSKINSON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 17433 HOSKINSON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 17433 HOSKINSON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 17433 HOSKINSON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 17433 HOSKINSON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17433 HOSKINSON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17433 HOSKINSON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
