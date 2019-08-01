Tenant not qualify, property back on market! New Renovated nice townhouse in 2018, end unit with large fence backyard next to open lot. Landlord pays HOA fee, tenant cover utilities. Walking distance to supermarket.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17433 HOSKINSON ROAD have any available units?
17433 HOSKINSON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 17433 HOSKINSON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17433 HOSKINSON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.