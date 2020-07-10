4212 GARLAND AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

Spacious 4 Level Split! Main level offers spacious living and dining room with sliding glass door leading to the spacious deck, patio and AWESOME FENCED BACK YARD! Kitchen has GAS COOKING and a convenient side door off the driveway. The owners' suite offers 2 large closets with built ins and a full bath. Two additional generously sized bedrooms with HARDWOOD floors complete the upper level. Down a few steps from the living room is a large family room with recessed lighting, powder room and a wood burning fireplace. The laundry room, also on this level with washer and dryer, utility sink and door to the back yard. Down a few more stairs is another living area. GREAT FLEX SPACE! 19x19 finished space with carpet! Perfect media room or playroom ! Well cared for home in a CONVENIENT LOCATION and plenty of OUTDOOR LIVING SPACE! Apply on line https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/4212-Garland-Avenue-Baltimore-MD-21236-301283471