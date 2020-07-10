All apartments in Perry Hall
Perry Hall, MD
4212 GARLAND AVE
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:32 PM

4212 GARLAND AVE

4212 Garland Avenue · (866) 677-6937
Perry Hall
Location

4212 Garland Avenue, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Spacious 4 Level Split! Main level offers spacious living and dining room with sliding glass door leading to the spacious deck, patio and AWESOME FENCED BACK YARD! Kitchen has GAS COOKING and a convenient side door off the driveway. The owners' suite offers 2 large closets with built ins and a full bath. Two additional generously sized bedrooms with HARDWOOD floors complete the upper level. Down a few steps from the living room is a large family room with recessed lighting, powder room and a wood burning fireplace. The laundry room, also on this level with washer and dryer, utility sink and door to the back yard. Down a few more stairs is another living area. GREAT FLEX SPACE! 19x19 finished space with carpet! Perfect media room or playroom ! Well cared for home in a CONVENIENT LOCATION and plenty of OUTDOOR LIVING SPACE! Apply on line https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/4212-Garland-Avenue-Baltimore-MD-21236-301283471

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 GARLAND AVE have any available units?
4212 GARLAND AVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 GARLAND AVE have?
Some of 4212 GARLAND AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 GARLAND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4212 GARLAND AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 GARLAND AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4212 GARLAND AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry Hall.
Does 4212 GARLAND AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4212 GARLAND AVE offers parking.
Does 4212 GARLAND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4212 GARLAND AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 GARLAND AVE have a pool?
No, 4212 GARLAND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4212 GARLAND AVE have accessible units?
No, 4212 GARLAND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 GARLAND AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4212 GARLAND AVE has units with dishwashers.
