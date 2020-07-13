484 Apartments for rent in Pasadena, MD with parking

Home of football greats Jim Fassel, Todd Heap and Mike Newton, Pasadena has a long and cherished sporting tradition with plenty of tailgating and regular Sunday game day meet-ups during the season.

Located between Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington D.C., Pasadena, MD has it all. The Beach Boys song may have been talking about the city in California, but this little-known jewel in Maryland has a lot to offer. Enjoy easy access to rivers, bays and beaches, and it's just a short hop to stunning views from the Appalachian Mountains. Three major metropolitan areas bracket this small city, offering all the benefits of big-city life without the traffic jams and sardine-sized houses. Finding places to live in Pasadena can be easy or challenging, depending on the area you want. Water views always come with premium pricing, but there are plenty to be had in Pasadena. The only question is whether you want a river view, lake view or bay view, as Pasadena sits between three bodies of water.

