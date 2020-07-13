484 Apartments for rent in Pasadena, MD with parking
Home of football greats Jim Fassel, Todd Heap and Mike Newton, Pasadena has a long and cherished sporting tradition with plenty of tailgating and regular Sunday game day meet-ups during the season.
Located between Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington D.C., Pasadena, MD has it all. The Beach Boys song may have been talking about the city in California, but this little-known jewel in Maryland has a lot to offer. Enjoy easy access to rivers, bays and beaches, and it's just a short hop to stunning views from the Appalachian Mountains. Three major metropolitan areas bracket this small city, offering all the benefits of big-city life without the traffic jams and sardine-sized houses. Finding places to live in Pasadena can be easy or challenging, depending on the area you want. Water views always come with premium pricing, but there are plenty to be had in Pasadena. The only question is whether you want a river view, lake view or bay view, as Pasadena sits between three bodies of water.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pasadena apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.