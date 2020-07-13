Apartment List
484 Apartments for rent in Pasadena, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pasadena apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
8 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
6 Units Available
South Gate
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
7707 TIMBERCROSS LN
7707 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful townhouse with modern finishes and open floor layout. Spacious main level with an open floor plan can fit any size couch in the living room. 2 master suites with its own bathrooms provide much needed privacy.

1 Unit Available
203 SYCAMORE ROAD
203 Sycamore Road, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1368 sqft
Beautifully updated Cape Cod home in Curtis Bay. Enjoy decks and private fenced in rear yard perfect for summertime BBQ's. The main level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath.

1 Unit Available
Green Haven
7814 SOLARI CT #47
7814 Solari Court, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This is offered Fully-Furnished only. It is a turn-key rental - includes TVs, DVD, linens, towels, blankets, window treatments, and more. Supplied Kitchen necessities pots/pans, dishes, flatware...and lots of other items.

1 Unit Available
7706 GASTON PLACE
7706 Gaston Place, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2220 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath 2 Half Bath townhome with fenced backyard in Tanyard Springs. This home features hardwoods throughout the living levels, gas range stove, walk in pantry, garage parking space and a deck off the dining room.

1 Unit Available
1026 SITHEAN WAY
1026 Sithean Way, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
End unit townhouse with open floor layout. Spacious living and sleeping areas. Deck offers a great space for summer gatherings.

1 Unit Available
8307 Eagle St
8307 Eagle Street, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1960 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Like New luxurious Open Concept Townhome - Property Id: 317589 Luxurious townhouse located in newly developed Creekside Village.
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena
15 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
4 Units Available
Glen Burnie
The Villages at Marley Station
7805 Bruton Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
875 sqft
Welcome to The Villages at Marley Station, a beautiful residential community located in Glen Burnie, MD.

1 Unit Available
Glen Burnie
305 Addisson Dr
305 Addisson Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2289 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Glen Burnie! Walk on up to your quaint front porch and entry way! Walk inside to your family room with wall to wall carpeting and big windows.

1 Unit Available
Riviera Beach
851 De Franceaux Harbor
851 De Franceaux Hbr, Riviera Beach, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1240 sqft
Comfortable Neighborhood, Great View, Boat Launch, Fishing Pier

1 Unit Available
814 Woods Rd
814 Woods Road, Lake Shore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1136 sqft
Huge 4 Bedroom SFH in Pasadena! - Huge 4 Bed/2Bath SFH in Pasadena! Walk inside to this split level home to your living room with hardwood floors and nice natural light! Open to the dining room and has direct access to your big deck with access to

1 Unit Available
115 LONGFELLOW DR
115 Longfellow Drive, Severna Park, MD
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
Fully Furnished rental in Brittingham! Available with a 2 week notice. Six bedrooms, 4.5 baths, Great room, sun room, office. Lawn care included in rent.

1 Unit Available
Riviera Beach
8553 FORT SMALLWOOD RD
8553 Fort Smallwood Road, Riviera Beach, MD
Studio
$3,000
***EXCELLENT CORNER LOCATION*** with 20 parking spaces that could be used as a bank, restaurant, professional office space, or for a medical office. Freshly painted inside & out... ready to go at just $3,000 a month + nnn (annual taxes of $3864).

1 Unit Available
Riviera Beach
460 CARVEL BEACH #3 ROAD
460 Carvel Beach Road, Riviera Beach, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
6772 sqft
This is a unique opportunity for tenants. Waterfront property with 7 apartments which include 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, remodeled kitchen and living area in each apartment. Waterfront on Back Cove with pier for tenants to use.

1 Unit Available
Glen Burnie
710 MILLHOUSE DR
710 Millhouse Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous home only 6 years old and gently used! 3 level townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths, hardwood flooring on the main living level, a lower level family room, master suite featuring a vaulted ceiling, huge walk-in closet and a

1 Unit Available
Glen Burnie
7896 CHEVERLY LANE
7896 Cheverly Lane, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Lovely three bedroom one bath attached space. Owner lives in lower level of home. Please note, this section of the house is 1000 sq. ft. Locked door separates home. Tenant entrance faces street and parking for one car on parking pad.
Results within 5 miles of Pasadena
22 Units Available
Locust Point
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,439
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,404
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
20 Units Available
South Gate
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
7 Units Available
South Gate
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
7 Units Available
South Gate
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
8 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
16 Units Available
Brooklyn Park
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,417
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,977
1211 sqft
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
City Guide for Pasadena, MD

Home of football greats Jim Fassel, Todd Heap and Mike Newton, Pasadena has a long and cherished sporting tradition with plenty of tailgating and regular Sunday game day meet-ups during the season.

Located between Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington D.C., Pasadena, MD has it all. The Beach Boys song may have been talking about the city in California, but this little-known jewel in Maryland has a lot to offer. Enjoy easy access to rivers, bays and beaches, and it's just a short hop to stunning views from the Appalachian Mountains. Three major metropolitan areas bracket this small city, offering all the benefits of big-city life without the traffic jams and sardine-sized houses. Finding places to live in Pasadena can be easy or challenging, depending on the area you want. Water views always come with premium pricing, but there are plenty to be had in Pasadena. The only question is whether you want a river view, lake view or bay view, as Pasadena sits between three bodies of water.

Having trouble with Craigslist Pasadena? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pasadena, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pasadena apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

