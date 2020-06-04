6210 DIMRILL COURT

Amenities

Fully Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. This house has open layout on the main level. Hardwood floor on the main level and all the stars. The master and the second bedroom has new carpet. You have new kitchen new appliance and ready for the new tenant. Very nice quite area with assigned parking and plenty of space for visitor parking. This is a great place for family that is looking for 3 bedrooms. Wont last long...--