Oxon Hill, MD
6210 DIMRILL COURT
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:21 PM

6210 DIMRILL COURT

6210 Dimrill Court · No Longer Available
Oxon Hill
Location

6210 Dimrill Court, Oxon Hill, MD 20744
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
guest parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Fully Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. This house has open layout on the main level. Hardwood floor on the main level and all the stars. The master and the second bedroom has new carpet. You have new kitchen new appliance and ready for the new tenant. Very nice quite area with assigned parking and plenty of space for visitor parking. This is a great place for family that is looking for 3 bedrooms. Wont last long...--

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 DIMRILL COURT have any available units?
6210 DIMRILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 6210 DIMRILL COURT have?
Some of 6210 DIMRILL COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6210 DIMRILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6210 DIMRILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 DIMRILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6210 DIMRILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 6210 DIMRILL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6210 DIMRILL COURT offers parking.
Does 6210 DIMRILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6210 DIMRILL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 DIMRILL COURT have a pool?
No, 6210 DIMRILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6210 DIMRILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 6210 DIMRILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 DIMRILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6210 DIMRILL COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6210 DIMRILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6210 DIMRILL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
