6210 Dimrill Court, Oxon Hill, MD 20744 Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
guest parking
carpet
Fully Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. This house has open layout on the main level. Hardwood floor on the main level and all the stars. The master and the second bedroom has new carpet. You have new kitchen new appliance and ready for the new tenant. Very nice quite area with assigned parking and plenty of space for visitor parking. This is a great place for family that is looking for 3 bedrooms. Wont last long...--
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
