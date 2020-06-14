158 Apartments for rent in Overlea, MD with garage
Overlea was originally known as "Lange's Farm" before it was renamed. Overlea literally translates to "over the meadows."
Overlea is a tight-knit community in Baltimore, Maryland with more than 12,000 residents. Overlea was originally a rural farmland until real estate businesses developed in the area after the land was recognized as a promising residential space. It was first named as Lange's Farm before the area was called Overlea. As Overlea continued to thrive and grow, it continued to attract new businesses and residents alike. Who knows; your new apartment could be just waiting to be discovered here in Overlea! See more
Overlea apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.