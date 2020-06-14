Apartment List
158 Apartments for rent in Overlea, MD with garage

Overlea apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

Overlea
Overlea
1 Unit Available
4404 1ST STREET
4404 1st Street, Overlea, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1832 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. A 2 level atrium window greets you as you enter the foyer.
The Townhomes at River's Gate
4 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
32 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,290
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Donnybrook Apartments
29 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,068
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
791 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
962 sqft
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
The Gunther
$
24 Units Available
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,660
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1265 sqft
Building was once the home of Gunther Beer; located one mile from I-95 and I-895. Units have plush carpeting and granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly.
The Porter Brewers Hill
38 Units Available
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,626
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1423 sqft
The Porter Brewers Hill apartments in Baltimore, Maryland are located in Canton, a historic and walkable neighborhood where classic charm meets modern style.
Alta Brewers Hill
245 Units Available
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1702 sqft
Now Leasing – Move In Today! One Month Free Plus 6-Months Free Parking*! TOUR YOUR WAY! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL, SELF-GUIDED OR PRIVATE TOUR TODAY**Restrictions apply
Avenue Grand
310 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Southfield Apartments
14 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,385
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
$
3 Units Available
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,059
1960 sqft
We offer 3 and 4 Bedroom Townhomes with three finished levels and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. Some homes also feature a private garage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
Glen Oaks
18 Units Available
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$925
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
963 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
Patterson Park
35 Units Available
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,442
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
985 sqft
Located in a walkable community with city views. On-site amenities include a large resident's lounge, yoga classes and a rooftop deck. Beautiful interiors with oak-framed chalkboards, historic architecture and spacious, open floor plans.
Brewer's Hill
2 Units Available
Highland Haus
Brewer's Hill
2 Units Available
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,810
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Highland Haus! Built for those that love life in the city, Highland Haus is the hottest new luxury apartment community in the Canton Zip code.
Canton
10 Units Available
1212 East Apartments
Canton
10 Units Available
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,769
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1212 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1212 East Apartments in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside
24 Units Available
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$775
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
693 sqft
Maplewood Apartments is located in Baltimore City. We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments.
Medford
5 Units Available
Boston Crossing
Medford
5 Units Available
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
936 sqft
Along with a great location, Boston Crossing offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that feature newly renovated kitchens and updated bathrooms, dishwashers, central heat and air conditioning, beautiful hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, modern

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belair - Edison
1 Unit Available
3319 Kenyon Ave
3319 Kenyon Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 Bedrooms with a Garage in Belair Edison - Property Id: 213735 This Beautiful, Recently Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse is located in Belair-Edison.

Canton
1 Unit Available
1207 S Clinton St
Canton
1 Unit Available
1207 S Clinton St
1207 South Clinton Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2025 sqft
Incredible Canton location with huge rooftop deck and water views - 3 bedrooms, a private back patio and a garage. Close to everything! - This house has an open floor plan and you can't beat the location.

Canton
1 Unit Available
902 S Linwood Ave
Canton
1 Unit Available
902 S Linwood Ave
902 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2400 sqft
Must-see 3 Bedroom Townhome with Attached Garage - Steps from Canton Square! - Spectacular 3 bedroom townhome with coveted attached garage and parking pad just steps from Canton Square! Inviting main level living area boasts a decorative fireplace,

Canton
1 Unit Available
4501 Fait Ave.
Canton
1 Unit Available
4501 Fait Ave.
4501 Fait Ave, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2068 sqft
4501 Fait Ave. Available 07/01/20 4501 Fait Avenue/4 Bed, 4 Bathhouse Townhouse - Fantastic 4 bedroom, 4 bath townhouse at O'Donnell Square community. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen. Large island in the kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
6 Whitton Ct
1 Unit Available
6 Whitton Ct
6 Whitton Court, Baltimore County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1680 sqft
Welcome to a gorgeous single family home located in Campbell Crossing that's conveniently located close to shopping centers, entertainment and easy access to 95. Immaculant home with spacious floorplan and open concept.

Woodring
1 Unit Available
3004 Northway Dr
Woodring
1 Unit Available
3004 Northway Dr
3004 Northway Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1174 sqft
Historic charm and tasteful renovations come together in this wonderful light-filled colonial.

1 Unit Available
883 MIDDLE RIVER RD
1 Unit Available
883 MIDDLE RIVER RD
883 Middle River Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Pictures coming soon ! Available now ** New Paint, carpet and deep cleaned, 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath townhouse ** 3 finished levels, first floor has den that can be used as a bedroom ** Main floor with large living space, eat in kitchen, dining room

1 Unit Available
9715 LUGUNA RD
1 Unit Available
9715 LUGUNA RD
9715 Luguna Road, Middle River, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous 4 large bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Hardwood floors throughout, rear deck, upgraded appliances, and 2 cargarage! Truly one of a kind, make an appointment before it's gone!
City Guide for Overlea, MD

Overlea was originally known as "Lange's Farm" before it was renamed. Overlea literally translates to "over the meadows."

Overlea is a tight-knit community in Baltimore, Maryland with more than 12,000 residents. Overlea was originally a rural farmland until real estate businesses developed in the area after the land was recognized as a promising residential space. It was first named as Lange's Farm before the area was called Overlea. As Overlea continued to thrive and grow, it continued to attract new businesses and residents alike. Who knows; your new apartment could be just waiting to be discovered here in Overlea! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Overlea, MD

Overlea apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

