All apartments in New Market
Find more places like 38 S ALLEY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Market, MD
/
38 S ALLEY
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:11 PM

38 S ALLEY

38 South Alley · (301) 696-1196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

38 South Alley, New Market, MD 21774

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a 2nd floor one bedroom apartment located in historic New Market across the street from the New Market Grange building. Owner has completely renovated this unit to include new windows, floors, granite counter tops, new tub and new A/C heating system. Plenty of open space on the property and across the street from this apartment. This unit won't last long on the market. Very unique property and setting. FYI: Lower level is used as private commercial storage. Each apartment has private entry and not connected with lower level.PLEASE NOTE THE OWNERS HAVE JUST COMPLETED RENOVATION OF A 2ND UNIT THAT IS SIMILAR TO THIS UNIT. THIS UNIT IS A ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH ALSO ON 2ND FLOOR. (No water bill....on well) keys marked A and B. SHARED WASHER AND DRYER JUST ADDED TO THE BUILDING 4/27/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 S ALLEY have any available units?
38 S ALLEY has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38 S ALLEY have?
Some of 38 S ALLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 S ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
38 S ALLEY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 S ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 38 S ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Market.
Does 38 S ALLEY offer parking?
No, 38 S ALLEY does not offer parking.
Does 38 S ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 S ALLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 S ALLEY have a pool?
No, 38 S ALLEY does not have a pool.
Does 38 S ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 38 S ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 38 S ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 S ALLEY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 S ALLEY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 38 S ALLEY has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 38 S ALLEY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpring Ridge, MDUrbana, MDDamascus, MDBallenger Creek, MDClarksburg, MDMontgomery Village, MD
Middletown, MDRedland, MDEldersburg, MDOlney, MDWestminster, MDNorth Potomac, MDSykesville, MDAspen Hill, MDPotomac, MDLowes Island, VALeisure World, MDCascades, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity