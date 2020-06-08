38 S ALLEY

Amenities

This is a 2nd floor one bedroom apartment located in historic New Market across the street from the New Market Grange building. Owner has completely renovated this unit to include new windows, floors, granite counter tops, new tub and new A/C heating system. Plenty of open space on the property and across the street from this apartment. This unit won't last long on the market. Very unique property and setting. FYI: Lower level is used as private commercial storage. Each apartment has private entry and not connected with lower level.PLEASE NOTE THE OWNERS HAVE JUST COMPLETED RENOVATION OF A 2ND UNIT THAT IS SIMILAR TO THIS UNIT. THIS UNIT IS A ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH ALSO ON 2ND FLOOR. (No water bill....on well) keys marked A and B. SHARED WASHER AND DRYER JUST ADDED TO THE BUILDING 4/27/20