/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:49 PM
343 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Rainier, MD
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
Mount Rainier
59 Units Available
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:55pm
Mount Rainier
22 Units Available
Kaywood Gardens Apartments
4101 Kaywood Pl, Mount Rainier, MD
1 Bedroom
$998
525 sqft
Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. Residents have access to fitness center, playground and high-speed internet. Located near several bus stops, West Hyattsville Metro station and Brookland/CUA Metro station.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Rainier
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Chillum
26 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chillum
18 Units Available
Avondale Overlook
2400 Queens Chapel Rd, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
720 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom apartments conveniently situated in a thriving neighborhood near West Hyattsville Metro Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens, walk-in closets and ceramic tile bathrooms. Private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
Chillum
8 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
Chillum
7 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
603 sqft
Landmark Apartments is just minutes from the University of Maryland and the area's four metro lines. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Prince George's Apartments
3900 Hamilton St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Prince George’s Apartments offers everything you have been looking for in a community at a great price.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
2 Units Available
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
708 sqft
Top of the Park highrise community makes access to Virginia and downtown DC convenient by car or Metro Bus. Prince George's Plaza, schools and recreation centers are all nearby. Each five-story building has a controlled entrance.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
Brentwood
4 Units Available
Capitol Square
4008 38th St, Brentwood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,195
535 sqft
Come check out our newly renovated apartments just outside DC. Enjoy all the benefits of living in the District without the hassle of city life or the price tag.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Hamilton Manor
3342 Lancer Drive, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,285
692 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
17 Units Available
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,107
689 sqft
Apply today and receive $1,500 off* *Specials are subject to change at any time; please contact leasing office for details. The amenities offered at The Jamison are designed to simplify your life.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
North Pointe
5735 29th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,252
615 sqft
Within walking distance to West Hyattsville Metro Station. Also close to Chillum Shopping Center and the University of Maryland. Apartments offer modern kitchens and spacious rooms. Amenities include a volleyball court, playground and picnic area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
3806 39th Street
3806 39th Street, Brentwood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,275
800 sqft
One Bedroom w/Den in the Historic Arts District - Property Id: 289380 Platinum Dwellings presents this unique apartment located in the heart of the walkable Hyattsville-Brentwood Arts District.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Rainier
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
$
Logan Circle - Shaw
43 Units Available
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,990
855 sqft
Located in downtown Washington, DC. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly building. Amenities include gardens, yoga, coffee bar, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
26 Units Available
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,728
768 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
H Street-NoMa
145 Units Available
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,005
683 sqft
Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
16 Units Available
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,781
470 sqft
Meet Slowe... The inviting, refreshing, elegant new apartment address in the heart of LeDroit Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
H Street-NoMa
14 Units Available
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,075
633 sqft
Offering both architectural and imaginative design details, say hello to Coda on H.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
46 Units Available
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,105
609 sqft
Agora is the second building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective. Located in the Capitol Riverfront at 800 New Jersey Ave SE Washington, DC, Agora boasts amenities such as an infinity pool, massage rooms, and golf simulator.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
57 Units Available
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,245
740 sqft
Park Chelsea is the first building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
U-Street
18 Units Available
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,298
648 sqft
Pet-friendly U Street property near fine dining restaurants, cycle centers and Harrison Playground. Experience convenient onsite amenities, including a business center and concierge. Enjoy luxurious unit features, including hardwood floors and modern monochromatic stainless steel finishes.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
43 Units Available
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,843
778 sqft
Close to Judiciary Square Metro and Union Station. Also near the Verizon Center and Gallery Place. Amenities include a rooftop swimming pool and lounge, yoga studio, and 24-hour fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
131 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,935
730 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
H Street-NoMa
2 Units Available
501 H Street
501 H St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,730
801 sqft
A premium, high-rise community that's LEED Gold certified. On-site amenities include plank flooring, built-in shelving, and stunning views of the Basilica. Residents also enjoy a large cafe and green space.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MD