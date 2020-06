Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WOW!! HOLD YOUR BREATH** GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY RENTERS!!! FULLY REMODELED HUGE TOWNHOUSE WITH ONE CAR GARAGE****** EVERYTHING NEW** NEW CARPETS** NEW HARDWOOD** NEWLY REMODELED BATHS ** WOW A DREAM KITCHEN W/ GRANITE/QUARTZ COUNTERS** NEW CABINETS** PANTRY** NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ** NEW FLOOR TILES** HUGE TOOWN HOUSE WITH GARAGE** THREE FINISHED LEVELS**FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT WITH ONE/TWO BEDROOMS IN BASEMENT AND FULL BATH AND WALK-OUT CAN BE IN-LAW SUITE**THRE GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH TWO FULL BATHS** AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST ALL REMODELED BATHS ****NEW LIGHT FIXTURES** HAS DECK AND PATIO** WALK TO LAKE** CLOSE TO METRO BUS ** SHOPPING** MALLS** U ASK FOR ANYTHING THIS GOT IT