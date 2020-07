Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Clean, bright and beautiful 3 level townhouse with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Newer Roof, updated Kitchen fresh paint, new floors on the upper two levels, and a lot more. Close to shopping, Rte. 270 and 200. Parking in front of the unit. Don't miss this one..vacant and available for immediate occupancy. Owner is looking for minimum of 700 Credit score. Property is also available for sale