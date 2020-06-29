All apartments in Montgomery Village
Montgomery Village, MD
9658 BRASSIE WAY
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

9658 BRASSIE WAY

9658 Brassie Way · No Longer Available
Location

9658 Brassie Way, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 level townhouse, biggest model in community, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths, main level laminate floor, updated kitchen and bathrooms, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, bright big bedrooms. Convenient location, walk to bus & shopping. Owner will change all bedroom carpets to Laminate floor and stairs will be new carpet, paint whole interior & clean up whole house after tenant move out at end of July. Available Aug 11. 24 hours notice to show. Pets case by case prefer no. Owner prefer start with one year lease then renew after.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9658 BRASSIE WAY have any available units?
9658 BRASSIE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 9658 BRASSIE WAY have?
Some of 9658 BRASSIE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9658 BRASSIE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9658 BRASSIE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9658 BRASSIE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 9658 BRASSIE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 9658 BRASSIE WAY offer parking?
No, 9658 BRASSIE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9658 BRASSIE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9658 BRASSIE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9658 BRASSIE WAY have a pool?
No, 9658 BRASSIE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 9658 BRASSIE WAY have accessible units?
No, 9658 BRASSIE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9658 BRASSIE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9658 BRASSIE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9658 BRASSIE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9658 BRASSIE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
