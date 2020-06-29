9658 BRASSIE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 level townhouse, biggest model in community, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths, main level laminate floor, updated kitchen and bathrooms, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, bright big bedrooms. Convenient location, walk to bus & shopping. Owner will change all bedroom carpets to Laminate floor and stairs will be new carpet, paint whole interior & clean up whole house after tenant move out at end of July. Available Aug 11. 24 hours notice to show. Pets case by case prefer no. Owner prefer start with one year lease then renew after.