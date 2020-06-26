Amenities

7 Hawk Run Court Available 08/01/19 Spacious remodeled townhouse on quiet cul-de-sac. MB with loft! - Spacious townhouse on quiet cul-de-sac in the respected Montgomery County school district. Hardwood floors on main living area with half bath and an open concept floor plan. Brand new kitchen cabinets with granite counter-tops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a private loft and skylight that is perfect for a home office. Two additional bedrooms with attached bathrooms for privacy. All bathrooms have been upgraded with new cabinets, tile flooring and granite counter-tops. Structural improvements such as new roof and HVAC system. Newer carpet and paint throughout.



Two assigned parking spots across the unit for easy access. Plenty of visitor parking spots. Minutes from Safeway, Giants, CVS, banks and convenient local shopping. 15 minute drive to Shady Grove Metro Station.



(RLNE4932196)