7 Hawk Run Court
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

7 Hawk Run Court

7 Hawk Run Court · No Longer Available
Location

7 Hawk Run Court, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
7 Hawk Run Court Available 08/01/19 Spacious remodeled townhouse on quiet cul-de-sac. MB with loft! - Spacious townhouse on quiet cul-de-sac in the respected Montgomery County school district. Hardwood floors on main living area with half bath and an open concept floor plan. Brand new kitchen cabinets with granite counter-tops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a private loft and skylight that is perfect for a home office. Two additional bedrooms with attached bathrooms for privacy. All bathrooms have been upgraded with new cabinets, tile flooring and granite counter-tops. Structural improvements such as new roof and HVAC system. Newer carpet and paint throughout.

Two assigned parking spots across the unit for easy access. Plenty of visitor parking spots. Minutes from Safeway, Giants, CVS, banks and convenient local shopping. 15 minute drive to Shady Grove Metro Station.

(RLNE4932196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Hawk Run Court have any available units?
7 Hawk Run Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 7 Hawk Run Court have?
Some of 7 Hawk Run Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Hawk Run Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 Hawk Run Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Hawk Run Court pet-friendly?
No, 7 Hawk Run Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 7 Hawk Run Court offer parking?
Yes, 7 Hawk Run Court offers parking.
Does 7 Hawk Run Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Hawk Run Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Hawk Run Court have a pool?
No, 7 Hawk Run Court does not have a pool.
Does 7 Hawk Run Court have accessible units?
No, 7 Hawk Run Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Hawk Run Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Hawk Run Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Hawk Run Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Hawk Run Court has units with air conditioning.
