Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:20 AM

47 CRESTED IRIS COURT

47 Crested Iris Court · No Longer Available
Location

47 Crested Iris Court, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
*Ready for July 1st move in... Newly renovated in 2019 this townhouse is in the middle of it all... Incredible size master bedroom connecting to full bath on 2nd level with laundry area. 3rd floor gives you two generous bedrooms with shared full bath. Bonus attic with pull down steps for extra storage space! Walk in on main level open floor plan with gorgeous wood laminate flooring in living/dining area. Table space kitchen with newer white appliances and pantry. Meticulously maintained and ready for new tenants! Min. to Gaithersburg Shopping/restaurants; min. to Germantown shopping/restaurants including Wegmans, Giant, Walmart, Target, Etc. Convenient to Holy Cross Hospital, DOE Dept of Energy, Montgomery College. Easy access to I-270, Routes 355, 118, 124. Close to Clarksburg outlets and Harris Teeter. Enjoy your choice of 7 community pools in surrounding areas of Montgomery Village!**Currently tenant occupied. Please verify credit is over 640+ before scheduling appointment. Must wear face mask on showings. Thank you! Stay safe!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 CRESTED IRIS COURT have any available units?
47 CRESTED IRIS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 47 CRESTED IRIS COURT have?
Some of 47 CRESTED IRIS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 CRESTED IRIS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
47 CRESTED IRIS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 CRESTED IRIS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 47 CRESTED IRIS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 47 CRESTED IRIS COURT offer parking?
No, 47 CRESTED IRIS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 47 CRESTED IRIS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 CRESTED IRIS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 CRESTED IRIS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 47 CRESTED IRIS COURT has a pool.
Does 47 CRESTED IRIS COURT have accessible units?
No, 47 CRESTED IRIS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 47 CRESTED IRIS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 CRESTED IRIS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 CRESTED IRIS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 CRESTED IRIS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
