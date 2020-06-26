47 CRESTED IRIS COURT

Amenities

*Ready for July 1st move in... Newly renovated in 2019 this townhouse is in the middle of it all... Incredible size master bedroom connecting to full bath on 2nd level with laundry area. 3rd floor gives you two generous bedrooms with shared full bath. Bonus attic with pull down steps for extra storage space! Walk in on main level open floor plan with gorgeous wood laminate flooring in living/dining area. Table space kitchen with newer white appliances and pantry. Meticulously maintained and ready for new tenants! Min. to Gaithersburg Shopping/restaurants; min. to Germantown shopping/restaurants including Wegmans, Giant, Walmart, Target, Etc. Convenient to Holy Cross Hospital, DOE Dept of Energy, Montgomery College. Easy access to I-270, Routes 355, 118, 124. Close to Clarksburg outlets and Harris Teeter. Enjoy your choice of 7 community pools in surrounding areas of Montgomery Village!**Currently tenant occupied. Please verify credit is over 640+ before scheduling appointment. Must wear face mask on showings. Thank you! Stay safe!