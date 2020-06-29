All apartments in Montgomery Village
20015 Spur Hill Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20015 Spur Hill Way

20015 Spur Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

20015 Spur Hill Dr, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
- Gorgeous end unit townhome for rent! Move-in ready featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Bright formal dining room. Large living room with gleaming hardwood floors. Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of storage space. Walk-out from kitchen to the large back deck and fenced in yard perfect for entertaining. Huge master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet. Fully finished lower level with additional rec space and storage. Minutes to I-270, Metro and public transit. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and much more!

(RLNE4570665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20015 Spur Hill Way have any available units?
20015 Spur Hill Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 20015 Spur Hill Way have?
Some of 20015 Spur Hill Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20015 Spur Hill Way currently offering any rent specials?
20015 Spur Hill Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20015 Spur Hill Way pet-friendly?
No, 20015 Spur Hill Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 20015 Spur Hill Way offer parking?
No, 20015 Spur Hill Way does not offer parking.
Does 20015 Spur Hill Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20015 Spur Hill Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20015 Spur Hill Way have a pool?
No, 20015 Spur Hill Way does not have a pool.
Does 20015 Spur Hill Way have accessible units?
No, 20015 Spur Hill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20015 Spur Hill Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 20015 Spur Hill Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20015 Spur Hill Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 20015 Spur Hill Way does not have units with air conditioning.
