20015 Spur Hill Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets

- Gorgeous end unit townhome for rent! Move-in ready featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Bright formal dining room. Large living room with gleaming hardwood floors. Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of storage space. Walk-out from kitchen to the large back deck and fenced in yard perfect for entertaining. Huge master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet. Fully finished lower level with additional rec space and storage. Minutes to I-270, Metro and public transit. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and much more!



(RLNE4570665)