Montgomery Village, MD
20002 Canebrake Ct
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

20002 Canebrake Ct

20002 Canebrake Court · No Longer Available
Location

20002 Canebrake Court, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Montgomery Village, MD the main level of townhome has hardwood flooring throughout an entryway foyer, living room with decorative wood fireplace, dining room with vaulted ceilings, and hall half bath. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, updated lighting, and all stainless appliances including dishwasher. Second has a carpeted master bedroom suite, with walk in closet, and full master bath with soaker tub, and stand up shower enclosure. Private wood balcony. Third level has two spacious carpeted bedrooms, with a full hall bath with tiled tub/shower. Enclosed front brick patio.

Cats only.

Contact Rachel at 240-319-8938 or RVigil@Baymgmtgroup.com

Here is a copy of the link:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

Good credit score required.

(RLNE4862020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20002 Canebrake Ct have any available units?
20002 Canebrake Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 20002 Canebrake Ct have?
Some of 20002 Canebrake Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20002 Canebrake Ct currently offering any rent specials?
20002 Canebrake Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20002 Canebrake Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 20002 Canebrake Ct is pet friendly.
Does 20002 Canebrake Ct offer parking?
No, 20002 Canebrake Ct does not offer parking.
Does 20002 Canebrake Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20002 Canebrake Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20002 Canebrake Ct have a pool?
Yes, 20002 Canebrake Ct has a pool.
Does 20002 Canebrake Ct have accessible units?
No, 20002 Canebrake Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 20002 Canebrake Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20002 Canebrake Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 20002 Canebrake Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 20002 Canebrake Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
