Montgomery Village, MD
19417 BRASSIE PLACE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM

19417 BRASSIE PLACE

19417 Brassie Place · No Longer Available
Montgomery Village
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments under $1,600
Location

19417 Brassie Place, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful & Spacious freshly painted 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath first floor (no steps) condo in a great location. Updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, nice private patio with fence enclosure. Large walk -in closet in MB. New Washer/Dryer in unit. Plenty of parking. Close to shopping, restaurants, Costco, Lake Forest Mall, public transportation, metro and Rt.270. Vacant and ready to go!!! Apartment amenities:~ $1,695 Rent includes electricity, water, gas, trash & snow removal. ~ Private Patio. ~ Central AC and heat.~ Walk-in closet. ~ Washer and dryer inside the unit.Condominium Amenities includes: - Community swimming pool - Free 3 parking spaces.Requirements:Rental Application, $50 for processing fee and credit check, credit score of 600 or higher, income verification (2 recent paystubs & 2018 W-2 or last year tax return).If approved:* 2-year Lease * First month rent plus 1 month rent for security deposit at the time of Lease signing.* Pets case by case with additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19417 BRASSIE PLACE have any available units?
19417 BRASSIE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 19417 BRASSIE PLACE have?
Some of 19417 BRASSIE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19417 BRASSIE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
19417 BRASSIE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19417 BRASSIE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19417 BRASSIE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 19417 BRASSIE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 19417 BRASSIE PLACE offers parking.
Does 19417 BRASSIE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19417 BRASSIE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19417 BRASSIE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 19417 BRASSIE PLACE has a pool.
Does 19417 BRASSIE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 19417 BRASSIE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 19417 BRASSIE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19417 BRASSIE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19417 BRASSIE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19417 BRASSIE PLACE has units with air conditioning.

