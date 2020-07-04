19417 BRASSIE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful & Spacious freshly painted 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath first floor (no steps) condo in a great location. Updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, nice private patio with fence enclosure. Large walk -in closet in MB. New Washer/Dryer in unit. Plenty of parking. Close to shopping, restaurants, Costco, Lake Forest Mall, public transportation, metro and Rt.270. Vacant and ready to go!!! Apartment amenities:~ $1,695 Rent includes electricity, water, gas, trash & snow removal. ~ Private Patio. ~ Central AC and heat.~ Walk-in closet. ~ Washer and dryer inside the unit.Condominium Amenities includes: - Community swimming pool - Free 3 parking spaces.Requirements:Rental Application, $50 for processing fee and credit check, credit score of 600 or higher, income verification (2 recent paystubs & 2018 W-2 or last year tax return).If approved:* 2-year Lease * First month rent plus 1 month rent for security deposit at the time of Lease signing.* Pets case by case with additional security deposit.