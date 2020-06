Amenities

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, PETS ALLOWED (SIZE RESTRICTIONS). WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. REPAIR DEDUCTIBLE OF $100.00. Pets are added $50/month plus a $250.00 pet deposit. Beautifully maintained 2 bdrm / 2 bath condo with stainless steel appliances, hwd flrs in bedrooms, new carpeting thru-out living room & dining room. Pool access and parking. Get your agent or call to set-up an appointment to see this meticulously cared for unit.