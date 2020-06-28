19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD

Amenities

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful & Spacious totally repainted and updated 3 Bedrooms + 2 Full Baths ground floor condo in a great location. Large living room, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, large walk -in closet in MB, nice private patio. Washer/Dryer in unit. Plenty of parking. Close to shopping, Costco, Lake Forest Mall, restaurants, public transportation, metro and Rt.270 Rent includes electricity, water, gas, trash & snow removal. Condominium Amenities includes: - Community swimming pool - Free parking .Vacant and ready to go!!!