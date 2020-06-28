All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:39 AM

19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD

19029 Mills Choice Road · No Longer Available
Location

19029 Mills Choice Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful & Spacious totally repainted and updated 3 Bedrooms + 2 Full Baths ground floor condo in a great location. Large living room, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, large walk -in closet in MB, nice private patio. Washer/Dryer in unit. Plenty of parking. Close to shopping, Costco, Lake Forest Mall, restaurants, public transportation, metro and Rt.270 Rent includes electricity, water, gas, trash & snow removal. Condominium Amenities includes: - Community swimming pool - Free parking .Vacant and ready to go!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD have any available units?
19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD have?
Some of 19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD offers parking.
Does 19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD has a pool.
Does 19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 19029 MILLS CHOICE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
