Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher Property Amenities parking playground pool

Please click here to apply This condo is so cozy and quaint. Relax in this open floor plan freshly painted. Modern kitchen with table space. UTILITIES Included in the rent!!! Combined living and dining area. Wall to wall carpet. Close to Jog/Walk Path, Picnic Area and more for you to enjoy! Plenty of parking available. Close to 1-270 and ICC corridor. Community pool and tot lot and more!!!