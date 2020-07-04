All apartments in Montgomery Village
18805 Walkers Choice Rd
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

18805 Walkers Choice Rd

18805 Walkers Choice Road · No Longer Available
Location

18805 Walkers Choice Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Montgomery Village. Spacious interior with wood flooring in the living room. Updated kitchen with spacious countertops, ample cabinet space, and dining area with gorgeous floor tiles. Upstairs the master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and bathroom. The additional two bedrooms are just as spacious with great natural light and there is a hall bathroom. Gorgeous views from the backyard make this a perfect area to relax and also allows for access to the storage shed.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5366902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18805 Walkers Choice Rd have any available units?
18805 Walkers Choice Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 18805 Walkers Choice Rd have?
Some of 18805 Walkers Choice Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18805 Walkers Choice Rd currently offering any rent specials?
18805 Walkers Choice Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18805 Walkers Choice Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 18805 Walkers Choice Rd is pet friendly.
Does 18805 Walkers Choice Rd offer parking?
No, 18805 Walkers Choice Rd does not offer parking.
Does 18805 Walkers Choice Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18805 Walkers Choice Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18805 Walkers Choice Rd have a pool?
No, 18805 Walkers Choice Rd does not have a pool.
Does 18805 Walkers Choice Rd have accessible units?
No, 18805 Walkers Choice Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 18805 Walkers Choice Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 18805 Walkers Choice Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18805 Walkers Choice Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 18805 Walkers Choice Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

