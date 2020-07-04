18805 Walkers Choice Rd

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Quaint 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Montgomery Village. Spacious interior with wood flooring in the living room. Updated kitchen with spacious countertops, ample cabinet space, and dining area with gorgeous floor tiles. Upstairs the master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and bathroom. The additional two bedrooms are just as spacious with great natural light and there is a hall bathroom. Gorgeous views from the backyard make this a perfect area to relax and also allows for access to the storage shed.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



