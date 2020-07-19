18627 Nathans Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Fantastic deal on a 3BR/2.5 BA Townhouse. Amazing Montgomery Village Maryland Location! - Beautiful three bedroom and two full and one half bathroom townhome located in picturesque Montgomery Village, Maryland minutes from a plethora of shopping and dinning establishments. This amazing property features a beautifully tiled foyer with laminated hardwood flooring throughout the spacious living room/dining room combo, 1/2 bath and laundry area with washer/dryer included. The first floor features a large eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite counter tops updated appliances and custom tile flooring.

There are two large newly carpeted bedrooms on the second level, with ample closet space as well as a full hall bath. The master bedroom suite is located on the third level and it also features brand new carpeting and a private full bath with custom tile flooring.

The property comes with a private gated entry with brick patio and private storage.

There is a community pool and tennis courts available for outdoor recreational activities.



No pets sorry.



Contact Rachel at (240)319-8938 for details or to schedule an appointment or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



Here is the link to apply online:

http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listings/laurel-single-family/



Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.



