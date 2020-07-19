All apartments in Montgomery Village
Montgomery Village, MD
18627 Nathans Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18627 Nathans Place

18627 Nathans Place · No Longer Available
Location

18627 Nathans Place, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Fantastic deal on a 3BR/2.5 BA Townhouse. Amazing Montgomery Village Maryland Location! - Beautiful three bedroom and two full and one half bathroom townhome located in picturesque Montgomery Village, Maryland minutes from a plethora of shopping and dinning establishments. This amazing property features a beautifully tiled foyer with laminated hardwood flooring throughout the spacious living room/dining room combo, 1/2 bath and laundry area with washer/dryer included. The first floor features a large eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite counter tops updated appliances and custom tile flooring.
There are two large newly carpeted bedrooms on the second level, with ample closet space as well as a full hall bath. The master bedroom suite is located on the third level and it also features brand new carpeting and a private full bath with custom tile flooring.
The property comes with a private gated entry with brick patio and private storage.
There is a community pool and tennis courts available for outdoor recreational activities.

No pets sorry.

Contact Rachel at (240)319-8938 for details or to schedule an appointment or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

Here is the link to apply online:
http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listings/laurel-single-family/

Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4347908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18627 Nathans Place have any available units?
18627 Nathans Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 18627 Nathans Place have?
Some of 18627 Nathans Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18627 Nathans Place currently offering any rent specials?
18627 Nathans Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18627 Nathans Place pet-friendly?
No, 18627 Nathans Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 18627 Nathans Place offer parking?
No, 18627 Nathans Place does not offer parking.
Does 18627 Nathans Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18627 Nathans Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18627 Nathans Place have a pool?
Yes, 18627 Nathans Place has a pool.
Does 18627 Nathans Place have accessible units?
No, 18627 Nathans Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18627 Nathans Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18627 Nathans Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18627 Nathans Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 18627 Nathans Place does not have units with air conditioning.
