18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities

THIS CONDO OFFERS A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM WITH AMPLE WINDOWS & A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, WASHER/DRYER AND EXTRA STORAGE. CLOSE TO SHOPS, METRO & COMMUTER ROUTES. NEW CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER WILL BE INSTALLED.