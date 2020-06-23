18533 Boysenberry Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20879
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
THIS CONDO OFFERS A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM WITH AMPLE WINDOWS & A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, WASHER/DRYER AND EXTRA STORAGE. CLOSE TO SHOPS, METRO & COMMUTER ROUTES. NEW CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER WILL BE INSTALLED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
