18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:43 AM

18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE

18533 Boysenberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18533 Boysenberry Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20879

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
THIS CONDO OFFERS A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM WITH AMPLE WINDOWS & A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, WASHER/DRYER AND EXTRA STORAGE. CLOSE TO SHOPS, METRO & COMMUTER ROUTES. NEW CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER WILL BE INSTALLED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE have any available units?
18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE have?
Some of 18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
