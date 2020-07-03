All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 18510 Boysenberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
18510 Boysenberry Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:16 AM

18510 Boysenberry Drive

18510 Boysenberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

18510 Boysenberry Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20879

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Please click here to apply Beautiful and immaculately well maintained 1 bedroom condo with balcony overlooking park-like setting. There is reserved parking, a pool, tennis courts and a fitness center. Call today for an appointment! Nearby schools include Montgomery Village Middle School, Watkins Mill Elementary School and South Lake Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Choice Market, Weis, and Indian Bazaar. Nearby coffee shops include Auntie Annes Pretzels, Starbucks and Brians Healthy Product. This one will go fast! DONT MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18510 Boysenberry Drive have any available units?
18510 Boysenberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 18510 Boysenberry Drive have?
Some of 18510 Boysenberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18510 Boysenberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18510 Boysenberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18510 Boysenberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18510 Boysenberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18510 Boysenberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18510 Boysenberry Drive offers parking.
Does 18510 Boysenberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18510 Boysenberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18510 Boysenberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18510 Boysenberry Drive has a pool.
Does 18510 Boysenberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 18510 Boysenberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18510 Boysenberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18510 Boysenberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18510 Boysenberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18510 Boysenberry Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr
Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Similar Pages

Montgomery Village 1 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontgomery Village Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Village Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MD
Chevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American University