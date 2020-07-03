18510 Boysenberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Please click here to apply Beautiful and immaculately well maintained 1 bedroom condo with balcony overlooking park-like setting. There is reserved parking, a pool, tennis courts and a fitness center. Call today for an appointment! Nearby schools include Montgomery Village Middle School, Watkins Mill Elementary School and South Lake Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Choice Market, Weis, and Indian Bazaar. Nearby coffee shops include Auntie Annes Pretzels, Starbucks and Brians Healthy Product. This one will go fast! DONT MISS IT!