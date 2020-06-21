All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:56 PM

17 WELBECK COURT

17 Welbeck Court · (301) 657-3311
Location

17 Welbeck Court, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rush right over to see this beautiful and spacious bright colonial 3-level 3 BRs/2 BAs end unit TH w/patio ** Perfect condition ** Ready to move in ** Huge master BR and 2 spacious BRs w/walk-in closet ** Convenient location, walk to bus, Goshen Crossing shopping, ample parking. Move in immediately for nonsmoker ** Over $40,000 in upgrades with painting & windows/dishwasher/ refrigerator and NEW BRs FLOORS/CARPET ** Prefer good credit. ** Available immediately ** Please contact your agent for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 WELBECK COURT have any available units?
17 WELBECK COURT has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 WELBECK COURT have?
Some of 17 WELBECK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 WELBECK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
17 WELBECK COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 WELBECK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 17 WELBECK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 17 WELBECK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 17 WELBECK COURT does offer parking.
Does 17 WELBECK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 WELBECK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 WELBECK COURT have a pool?
No, 17 WELBECK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 17 WELBECK COURT have accessible units?
No, 17 WELBECK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 17 WELBECK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 WELBECK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 WELBECK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 WELBECK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
