17 WELBECK COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Rush right over to see this beautiful and spacious bright colonial 3-level 3 BRs/2 BAs end unit TH w/patio ** Perfect condition ** Ready to move in ** Huge master BR and 2 spacious BRs w/walk-in closet ** Convenient location, walk to bus, Goshen Crossing shopping, ample parking. Move in immediately for nonsmoker ** Over $40,000 in upgrades with painting & windows/dishwasher/ refrigerator and NEW BRs FLOORS/CARPET ** Prefer good credit. ** Available immediately ** Please contact your agent for showing.