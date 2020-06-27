All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 10334 Watkins Mill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
10334 Watkins Mill Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

10334 Watkins Mill Drive

10334 Watkins Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

10334 Watkins Mill Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 BR 2.5 BA townhome. Finished basement. Lots of storage - Beautiful and well maintained townhouse with new flooring and paint.
Fully renovated basement with large egress window in family room. Laundry room has been redone and has lots of great storage space. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Two other bedrooms upstairs share a second full bathroom.
Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Separate dining area that exits to fully enclosed yard and patio.
Pet-friendly property. Assigned parking right in front of house. Come see!

(RLNE4995905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10334 Watkins Mill Drive have any available units?
10334 Watkins Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 10334 Watkins Mill Drive have?
Some of 10334 Watkins Mill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10334 Watkins Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10334 Watkins Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10334 Watkins Mill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10334 Watkins Mill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10334 Watkins Mill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10334 Watkins Mill Drive offers parking.
Does 10334 Watkins Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10334 Watkins Mill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10334 Watkins Mill Drive have a pool?
No, 10334 Watkins Mill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10334 Watkins Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 10334 Watkins Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10334 Watkins Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10334 Watkins Mill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10334 Watkins Mill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10334 Watkins Mill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr
Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Similar Pages

Montgomery Village 1 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontgomery Village Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MD
Chevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American University