10334 Watkins Mill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 BR 2.5 BA townhome. Finished basement. Lots of storage - Beautiful and well maintained townhouse with new flooring and paint.

Fully renovated basement with large egress window in family room. Laundry room has been redone and has lots of great storage space. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Two other bedrooms upstairs share a second full bathroom.

Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Separate dining area that exits to fully enclosed yard and patio.

Pet-friendly property. Assigned parking right in front of house. Come see!



(RLNE4995905)