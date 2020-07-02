Amenities

10020 Stedwick Rd #203 Available 05/05/20 WOW.. Amazingly beautiful & Spacious 2BR/2FB/DEN Unit In The Center of Montgomery Village - ## Check out the video tour at : https://www.montgomeryvillage.site ## Wow.. What a beautiful, bright and spacious 2BR/2FB/DEN unit in the heart of Montgomery Village just across the street from Montgomery Village Center with its restaurants, shopping, banks.. Near Lake Whetstone with its beautiful views, path and boathouse.

Remodeled spacious unit with large kitchen, open and bright dining and living room area with walk-out to the balcony. Bonus charming den or reading room with large window overlooking the beautiful garden. XL spoiling master suite with attached full bath and walk-in closet. In unit washer and dryer and tons of storage space.

