AN APPLICANT HAS BEEN ACCEPTED. LEASE TO BE SIGNED SHORTLY. Clean and bright 2-BR + den unit with balcony, on 2nd floor. Laminate floor in all rooms; ceramic tile floor in spacious KT with white appliances. Washer & Dryer in unit. Wood-burning fireplace. Ample storage. Big immaculate courtyard for peaceful relaxation on a bench. Abundant unassigned parking. Located in the heart of Montgomery Village near I-270, mall, shopping center, lake. Unit is available immediately.