10004 Stedwick Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with fireplace in Montgomery Village. The balcony overlooks a peaceful courtyard and is close to the lake with jogging trails, etc. This non-smoking unit features an updated kitchen and bathroom, storage and washer dryer. Available now. $1,450/month rent. $1,450 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Michael Kramer at 301-929-9450 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.