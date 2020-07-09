All apartments in Montgomery Village
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:10 AM

10004 Stedwick Rd

10004 Stedwick Road · No Longer Available
Location

10004 Stedwick Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with fireplace in Montgomery Village. The balcony overlooks a peaceful courtyard and is close to the lake with jogging trails, etc. This non-smoking unit features an updated kitchen and bathroom, storage and washer dryer. Available now. $1,450/month rent. $1,450 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Michael Kramer at 301-929-9450 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10004 Stedwick Rd have any available units?
10004 Stedwick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 10004 Stedwick Rd have?
Some of 10004 Stedwick Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10004 Stedwick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10004 Stedwick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10004 Stedwick Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10004 Stedwick Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 10004 Stedwick Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10004 Stedwick Rd offers parking.
Does 10004 Stedwick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10004 Stedwick Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10004 Stedwick Rd have a pool?
No, 10004 Stedwick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10004 Stedwick Rd have accessible units?
No, 10004 Stedwick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10004 Stedwick Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10004 Stedwick Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 10004 Stedwick Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10004 Stedwick Rd has units with air conditioning.

