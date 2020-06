Amenities

Stunning 2 BR 2 full baths large condo with a Town Home feel! Main level entrance to foyer to Upper Level: Open floor plan! New laminate flooring, modern eat-in kitchen with appliances! SileStone kitchen counter Large master bedroom with master bathroom! Many closet spaces! Nice patio right off dining area! Very spacious throughout! Washer/Dryer in unit for your conveyance! Close to walking trails! Close to shopping centers,mall, No pets, smoking.