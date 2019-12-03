All apartments in Mitchellville
Mitchellville, MD
10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE
Last updated December 3 2019 at 2:13 PM

10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE

10703 Vista Gardens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10703 Vista Gardens Drive, Mitchellville, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated, beautiful, Vista Gardens, 3-level town home. Open floor-plan allows you to entertain without missing the conversation. Granite counter-tops and breakfast bar perfect for morning coffee or study space. Deck right off the kitchen excellent for meals al-fresco. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet , walk-in shower in the master bath. Fully finished basement with laundry, half bath and space of infinite possibility. Close to New Carrollton Metro and a bus stop just a few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE have any available units?
10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE have?
Some of 10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10703 VISTA GARDENS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

