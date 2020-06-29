507 GLOUCESTER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BACK ON THE MARKET!!! Great 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home! NEW CARPET AND PAINT THROUGHOUT! Kitchen features NEW stainless steel appliances and counter tops! Master bedroom has private bath and sky lights! Large deck with a fenced in rear yard and storage shed! Pets okay case by case. Professionally managed.