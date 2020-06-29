All apartments in Middle River
Middle River, MD
507 GLOUCESTER COURT
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

507 GLOUCESTER COURT

507 Gloucester Court · No Longer Available
Location

507 Gloucester Court, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BACK ON THE MARKET!!! Great 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home! NEW CARPET AND PAINT THROUGHOUT! Kitchen features NEW stainless steel appliances and counter tops! Master bedroom has private bath and sky lights! Large deck with a fenced in rear yard and storage shed! Pets okay case by case. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

