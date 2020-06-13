/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
392 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mays Chapel, MD
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
630 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE
630 Budleigh Circle, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1802 sqft
"CHAPELGATE" Interior Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2/1 baths and a 1 car garage - Open Floor Plan on Main Level - Eat-in Kitchen plus Separate Dining Area - Access to Private Deck - Master Bedroom with Walk In in Closet & Remodel Master Bath,
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
16 CASTLEHILL CT
16 Castlehill Court, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Newly renovated End of Group in convenient Mays Chapel. Recent renovations and updates include: wonderful kitchen with new cabinets, stainless appliances and quartz counter tops and offers a large eat-in table area.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY
8548 London Bridge Way, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Rent this bright & sunny 3 bedroom, 3/1 bath townhome in much-sought-after Wellington Valley. Large Living Room w/wood burning fireplace flows to large Dining Room both w/crown molding & chair rail.
Results within 1 mile of Mays Chapel
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
500 PADIAN LANE
500 Padian Lane, Baltimore County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1240 sqft
Rarely available for rent single family home in the Mays Chapel area of Cockeysville. This home sits on a 1.36 acre yard with plenty of privacy & parking.
Results within 5 miles of Mays Chapel
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
962 sqft
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
Glen Oaks
18 Units Available
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,062
963 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lutherville - Timonium
25 Units Available
Padonia Village Apartments
88 E Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1292 sqft
Apartments in this complex range from studio to three-bedroom units, featuring air-conditioning, private patio or balcony, and carpeting. Community amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, playground, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
36 Units Available
Avalon Hunt Valley
100 Shawan Rd, Cockeysville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1410 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with modern kitchens, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, outdoor cucina, yoga studio, and resident lounge. Located within Hunt Valley Towne Centre with convenient access to Baltimore Beltway and Downtown Baltimore.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
104 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
$
45 Units Available
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1694 sqft
Twin Ridge apartments in Baltimore feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as over-sized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a 24/7 fitness center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
3 Units Available
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near Goucher College. One- to three-bedroom residences feature all appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Community amenities include clubhouse, media room, gym, business center, pool, bike storage, and much more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
116 Units Available
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
$
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1508 sqft
Cats welcome in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments between Valley Stream and Fallstaff neighborhoods. Near RP Station - White Marsh public transit. Galley-style kitchens, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, playground and parking.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
11 Units Available
Hunt Club
2 Garston Ct, Cockeysville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1195 sqft
This apartment community is just blocks from the local elementary school, parks and a golf course. One- to three-bedroom homes have air conditioning and in-unit laundry, along with extra storage. Community pool, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
12 Units Available
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1470 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1125 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Wyndhurst
6 Units Available
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
This stately brick colonial building is located at 909 West University Parkway, within walking distance of JHU and Loyola. Apartments range from studio to 3BR units. This is a cat and dog-friendly facility.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1373 sqft
A variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, central air, a dishwasher, wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cross Country
10 Units Available
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1750 sqft
Ingram Manor Apartments is located at 7301 Park Heights Avenue Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Top Field Apartments
10701 Cardington Way #104, Cockeysville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1395 sqft
Beautiful brick-facade buildings and manicured grounds in a pet-friendly community. Pool, playground and tennis court. Recently renovated apartments. Close to Fox Hollow Golf Course and Loch Raven Reservoir.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
11 Units Available
Hampton Manor
229 Saint David Ct, Cockeysville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1298 sqft
Luxurious units feature dishwasher, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community offers residents pool, playground, pool and basketball court. Situated close to schools, parks and local dining.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
1 Unit Available
36 W Melrose Ave
36 West Melrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD
**MUST SEE ** BEAUTIFUL HOME -HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE - Property Id: 241491 QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. CLOSE TO BUS, I695, I95, AND SHOPPING. HAS HUGE FENCED BACK YARD. HAS OFF-STREET PARKING. WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE RAMP.