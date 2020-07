Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Your home for 2020 and beyond. Best value in Mays Chapel Village. Prime top floor room sunny unit with fresh paint and newer carpet. Built-ins. Newer dishwasher and range. Very neutral. Located on one of the best courts in Mays chapel. Bountiful parking. Tons of trees. Will consider small dog with $250 additional security deposit. Will consider short term rental of 6-11 months. Applicant(s) must provide photo ID, pass credit check, criminal background check, employment/income verification. Must have 700+ credit score.. No cosigners. No smokers or vapers. Must abide by rules of Mays Chapel Village Garden Condominiums. Welcome home! AVAILABLE NOW!!