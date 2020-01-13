3503 SHEPHERD ST

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking gym fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

Beautiful and larger than it appears 4-5 Bedroom 3 baths and a powder room home, with wrap around porch in the heart of Martin's Addition, Chevy Chase. Main Level has a hallway with beautiful original woodwork, a large coat closet, and a sitting bench, elegant living /formal dining room with built-ins and fireplace, an office full of light and character, a powder room and a gorgeous large chef's kitchen and informal dining area. This kitchen is the heart of the house with a large island with vegetable sink, plenty of cabinetry etc with access to open to a beautiful deep oasis of the private backyard. There is a charming terrace on the left of the house for al fresco dining. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The large master bedroom with fireplace has vaulted ceilings and ample built-ins. The en suite bath is spacious and offers a shower, double vanity with granite and a linen closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms and a spacious bath in this level. The English style fully finished lower level offers a full bath, a raised exercise area with skylight and a wall of windows, a laundry area and the side door to the house. the driveway is great for 2 off-street parking and the full front and backyard has been professionally landscaped.