Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM

228 Apartments for rent in Lansdowne, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lansdowne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
910 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Results within 1 mile of Lansdowne
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Lakeland
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$920
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with spacious rooms and plenty of storage. Minutes to I-695 and I-95, with Baltimore less than five miles away. Laundry service and maintenance available on site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
RiverWatch
5673 Furnace Ave, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1475 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Close to the St. Denis MARC station and I-195. Near Patapsco Valley State Park.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5635 Oregon Ave
5635 Oregon Avenue, Arbutus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1710 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22,2020. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath single family house in Halethorpe. Great area! Close to UMBC, the BWI Airport, Northrop Grumman, UMAB, Johns Hopkins and Johns Hopkins Bayview. Short commute to I-695, and I-95.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
21 Piedmont Ct
21 Piedmont Court, Arbutus, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1316 sqft
4 Bedroom town home with 3 finished living levels , all appliances including washer & dryer. Ample storage space . Deck off of the kitchen for great outdoor space. Kitchen has just been renovated! Finished basement with walk-out to patio.

1 of 12

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Lakeland
3008 Elizabeth Ave
3008 Elizabeth Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1024 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse in the Lakeland area. Your new home features, 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living room, huge kitchen with ample cabinet space and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Morrell Park
2113 HARMAN AVENUE
2113 Harman Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
Well cared for brick home with parking in the back, lower level could be used as a third bedroom or a family room. Nice views from the back looking at the stadiums and the harbor.
Results within 5 miles of Lansdowne
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
14 Units Available
Fells Point
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
1213 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,114
1350 sqft
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
11 Units Available
Westgate
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
$
17 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
8 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
3 Units Available
Cherry Hill
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
16 Units Available
Brooklyn Park
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,417
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,977
1211 sqft
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
$
61 Units Available
Little Italy
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,635
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
25 Units Available
Fells Point
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,703
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,596
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,027
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,157
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
SBIC - West Federal Hill
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,579
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,135
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1176 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
36 Units Available
Fells Point
1405 Point
1405 Point St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,636
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
957 sqft
Offering studios to three-bedroom apartments within steps of the waterfront and Central Plaza, with 9-foot ceilings and wall-to-wall windows. Convenient amenities include 24-hour concierge, valet dry-cleaning, pet services, and local retail discounts.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
49 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,210
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1317 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,132
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Ferndale
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1054 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
24 Units Available
Fells Point
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,695
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
City Guide for Lansdowne, MD

Lansdowne has many small ponds and lakes all around it! These were created back in the 1800s when underground springs began to fill abandoned ore mining pits and they turned into beautiful bodies of water!

Located just south of Baltimore, Lansdowne, MD is a small community with a population of 8,409 and sits on a land area of only 2.28 square miles. The Whitaker Iron Company used the area where the town now stands for mining purposes during the late 1800s. When the mines closed down, the empty pits filled with water from underground springs, creating the various ponds and lakes in and around the town seen today. Shortly afterwards, the railroad came to town providing much needed transportation for residents commuting daily to Baltimore for work, earning the town the nickname, B and O. Today, many of the locals still make the daily trek to Baltimore, however they now have a choice of driving along the Lansdowne Road or taking the ferry across the Patapsco River. There are two main highways commuters can take to get to the ferry -- Hammonds Ferry Road and Hollins Ferry Road. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lansdowne, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lansdowne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

