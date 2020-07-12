228 Apartments for rent in Lansdowne, MD with parking
Lansdowne has many small ponds and lakes all around it! These were created back in the 1800s when underground springs began to fill abandoned ore mining pits and they turned into beautiful bodies of water!
Located just south of Baltimore, Lansdowne, MD is a small community with a population of 8,409 and sits on a land area of only 2.28 square miles. The Whitaker Iron Company used the area where the town now stands for mining purposes during the late 1800s. When the mines closed down, the empty pits filled with water from underground springs, creating the various ponds and lakes in and around the town seen today. Shortly afterwards, the railroad came to town providing much needed transportation for residents commuting daily to Baltimore for work, earning the town the nickname, B and O. Today, many of the locals still make the daily trek to Baltimore, however they now have a choice of driving along the Lansdowne Road or taking the ferry across the Patapsco River. There are two main highways commuters can take to get to the ferry -- Hammonds Ferry Road and Hollins Ferry Road. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lansdowne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.