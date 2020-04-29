All apartments in Kettering
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

120 Old Enterprise Rd

120 Old Enterprise Road · No Longer Available
Location

120 Old Enterprise Road, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom End unit Townhouse- Upper Marlboro - Available NOW, 3 bedrooms and 2 Bathroom end unit town house location in Upper Marlboro. This home offers new carpeting on the main floor, hardwood floors on the upper level and new tile flooring in the bathrooms and kitchen. Other amenities include tile showers in both bathrooms, ceiling fans, and a fenced in backyard.

Call today to schedule your showing!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5449339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Old Enterprise Rd have any available units?
120 Old Enterprise Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
Is 120 Old Enterprise Rd currently offering any rent specials?
120 Old Enterprise Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Old Enterprise Rd pet-friendly?
No, 120 Old Enterprise Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kettering.
Does 120 Old Enterprise Rd offer parking?
No, 120 Old Enterprise Rd does not offer parking.
Does 120 Old Enterprise Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Old Enterprise Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Old Enterprise Rd have a pool?
No, 120 Old Enterprise Rd does not have a pool.
Does 120 Old Enterprise Rd have accessible units?
No, 120 Old Enterprise Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Old Enterprise Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Old Enterprise Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Old Enterprise Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Old Enterprise Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
