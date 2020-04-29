120 Old Enterprise Rd

Amenities

3 Bedroom End unit Townhouse- Upper Marlboro - Available NOW, 3 bedrooms and 2 Bathroom end unit town house location in Upper Marlboro. This home offers new carpeting on the main floor, hardwood floors on the upper level and new tile flooring in the bathrooms and kitchen. Other amenities include tile showers in both bathrooms, ceiling fans, and a fenced in backyard.



Call today to schedule your showing!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required



No Pets Allowed



